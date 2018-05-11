Nkosi-Malobane applauds law enforcement agencies in Kwesi Hudson murder case

Njabulo Ngubani has been handed a life sentence in the Johannesburg High Court for the 2017 murder of the manager of Sakhumzi Restaurant in Orlando.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has applauded the province’s law enforcement agencies for securing a maximum sentence in the murder case of the manager of Sakhumzi Restaurant in Orlando, Soweto.

Twenty-four-year-old Njabulo Ngubane has been handed a life sentence in the Johannesburg High Court for the 2017 murder of Kwesi Hudson.

He was also handed 45 years for armed robbery and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. The sentences will run concurrently.

Hudson was gunned down at the Vilakazi precinct eatery.

Ngubane’s accomplice, 21-year-old Mduduzi Ngcobo, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and is standing trial at the Orlando Regional Court.

Nkosi-Malobane says the sentence will send a strong message to other perpetrators.

“I actually want to thank the investigating officer. I this is not the only and first case that he’s been involved in and I think he deserves an award for how he handled the case."

