Njokwana: I hope record inspires footballers in SA

JOHANNESBURG - Renowned South African freestyle footballer Chris Njokwana recently set a new Guinness World Record for controlling a soccer ball dropped from the highest altitude, when he controlled a ball dropped from 37.4m at the Johannesburg Stadium last weekend.

The Cape Town born Njokwana broke English footballer Theo Walcott’s record of 34m. Njokwana is the pioneer of freestyle football in the country and has travelled and competed around the world in many world freestyle competitions.

Commissioned by Heineken, Njokwana said he was grateful for the opportunity to attempt the feat.

“Heineken could have chosen anyone, but they chose me, and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity and proud to be South African.”

The Langa township resident says he spent weeks practising the skill that he admittedly said was difficult to achieve.

“I spent a few weeks practising how to control the ball from that height. It is a difficult piece of skill because when the ball drops from that height, it drops with a different velocity and it doesn’t drop in the same place all the time.”

Njokwana says he hopes the record will inspire not only the handful of freestyle footballers in the country but all people who play football in the country.

“I hope it inspires every footballer in South Africa. Theo Walcott isn’t a freestyle footballer and he was able to achieve what he did so it doesn’t have to be just freestyle footballers who can do this.”