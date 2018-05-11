Murders of 2 taxi drivers in Delft condemned
MEC Donald Grant says it's suspected Friday morning's attack is related to ongoing tensions between taxi operators in the Delft area for a number of years.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport Department has condemned the killing of two taxi drivers in Delft.
“Prior to this event, I had arranged yesterday for a meeting of the transport committee for early on Monday to advise further on law enforcement measures.”
Grant says he'll meet with Santaco on Friday afternoon to address issues around the ongoing conflict.
