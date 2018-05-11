Mfeketo: Land acquisition, expropriation key to addressing SA housing backlog

The country's housing backlog is currently estimated at 2,1 million.

CAPE TOWN - Human Settlements Minister Nomaindia Mfeketo says that land acquisition and expropriation are key to addressing the country's housing backlog.

LISTEN: UWC research: Land reform has regressed under ANC

Delivering her maiden budget speech in Parliament on Thursday, Mfeketo said that government needed to put an end to the growing the number of evictions, protests and land grabs.

The country's housing backlog is currently estimated at 2,1 million.

Government says it's built 4 million houses since 1994.

Mfeketo says this is the golden era of human settlements expansion.

Government's catalytic building programmes worth more than half a trillion rand will reshape and transform the spatial order of cities across the country, but land is needed to do so.

“Land expropriation is ultimately inevitable in order to meet the wider and best interests of our society.”

Mfeketo says she will be establishing a panel of experts to craft policy for building major infrastructure projects.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)