Maimane: DA will abide by court decision on De Lille

CAPE TOWN – As the Democratic Alliance (DA) gears up for its latest legal battle with Patricia de Lille on Friday, party leader Mmusi Maimane says they will abide by the court's decision whatever it may be.

Maimane visited an Elsies River community on Thursday night and addressed residents' questions about the De Lille saga, as well as issues over unemployment and crime.

The DA this week rescinded her party membership.

Maimane has questioned why De Lille has dragged this matter out when the party's Cape Town caucus has lost confidence in her.

“The DA as a brand on non-racialism is bigger than all of us and therefore, my great disappointment is that in this instance, once a caucus loses confidence in you, I think the honourable thing to do is to step down. And it’s quite sad that this matter has now been dragged on as a court process.”

The DA says it made De Lille an offer in order to expedite her legal challenge of a party decision to rescind her membership.

In the offer, the party gives the assurance the position of mayor and councillor would remain open pending the case, and that if De Lille’s challenge was successful she would return to the seat.

De Lille has been consulting with her lawyers about the offer, but she has indicated she won’t accept it.

The offer is contained in court papers from the DA’s lawyers. In it [the offer], the city agrees to keep the position of mayor vacant for up to three months.

It goes on to say De Lille is no longer a DA member, mayor, or councillor, but that the seat she'd occupied in the City council will remain vacant.

The party says it’s not offering to keep De Lille as mayor but is putting forward the option to keep her seat open until a legal review of the DA's constitution is finalised.

The DA’s Natasha Mazzone said they were hoping to bypass De Lille’s application to interdict the Speaker from declaring a vacancy.

“We were hoping to pass the interdict part by agreeing to keep the position open for 90 days. It was an offer to expedite the process to get to part three of the application.”

De Lille tweeted that Advocate Dali Mpofu, who’s also the Economic Freedom Fighters’ national chairperson, will be part of her legal team on today.

