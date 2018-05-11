Maimane: Accountability must stand for everybody

Mmusi Maimane visited an Elsies River community on Thursday night on the eve of the latest court battle between the party and former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille.

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has reiterated that no one person is bigger than the organisation.

#DA #ElsiesRiver Many DA supporters at the hall tonight. Some ANC supporters here too. SF pic.twitter.com/5pXOnPOI9Z — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2018

The DA this week rescinded De Lille’s membership following remarks she had made about walking away from the party during an interview on Radio 702 and Cape Talk.

Elsies River residents, sporting blue DA T-shirts, attended the community meeting.

WATCH: Maimane: No one is bigger than the organisation

A few African National Congress (ANC) supporters were also in attendance, eager to hear what Maimane had to say.

Maimane fielded questions about the public row between the DA and De Lille.

“What cannot be denied is that no one person is bigger than the organisation, and what cannot be denied is that accountability must stand for everybody. Therefore, at the end of this chapter, the DA begins a new chapter.”

He told the group that acting Mayor Ian Neilson has their full backing until they elect a new mayor.

“Alderman Ian Neilson, he has the mandate of the DA of continuing the great work of delivering services to our people.”

Maimane says they are looking to the future and the 2019 elections, where they will focus on job creation, service delivery and safety.

#DA #ElsiesRiver Maimane:I will continue to fight for SA that opens opportunities for all in out country. in 2019 we are going to work hard to deliver work and services for our people.SF — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2018

#DA #ElsiesRiver Maimane says in every province in SA unemployment is going up but in WC more jobs are being created. ‘in 2019 people will see for themselves where the DA governs jobs are being created. SF — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2018

The DA leader also addressed gangsterism in the province and called for increased policing.

"We can't talk about freedom, until we talk about the freedom of all people. That is why I am here to say that in the Western Cape it seems too many gangs are taking control in our communities. We want more police here, to protect our citizens and our communities. Down with gangs, down!"

#DA #ElsiesRiver DA leader Mmusi Maimane is currently addressing Elsies River residents at the Leonsdale Civic Centre this evening. SF pic.twitter.com/dwuNjaoVEE — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)