Mahumapelo detractors claim there's imminent purge of NW MPLs

JOHANNESBURG - Detractors of North West African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Supra Mahumapelo claim there is an imminent purge in the province which is likely to see five members of the provincial legislature removed.

They claim the ANC leadership loyal to the embattled premier want to remove the members of the provincial legislature who pushed for Mahumapelo to be axed as premier.

The ANC in the North West has made a submission to the Independent Electoral Commission to change the list of those in line for the provincial legislature.

The party has submitted a list of seven members who are in line to be sworn in as Members of Provincial Legislature (MPLs) once there is a vacancy.

This is widely seen as preparation for a purge of ANC MPLs who are vehemently opposed to Mahumapelo.

Eyewitness News understands that Mahumapelo's opponents believe that the purge will be done in anticipation of a motion of no confidence against the premier brought by the EFF.

This week, Mahumapelo refused to resign from office and opted to take a leave of absence.

For the EFF motion to succeed, the opposition needs seven ANC MPLs to support it.

