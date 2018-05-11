Mabe denies benefitting from multimillion rand tender

It's being reported that the North West government awarded Mvest a tender to develop an app for dry cleaning and laundry services in June last year worth R49 million.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress spokesperson Pule Mabe has denied benefiting from a multimillion rand tender which was allegedly awarded to a company he previously worked for.

The Mail & Guardian is reporting that the North West government awarded Mvest a tender to develop an app for dry cleaning and laundry services in June last year worth R49 million.

Mabe says he resigned from the company in 2014 but has, however, conceded that he’s entitled to receive incentives as the patent holder of the idea.

“I was not compensated as a result of the trust getting a tender from the North West province. I was compensated by anyone who uses the patent in whatever they do.”

