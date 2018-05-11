Lungisa judgment 'stinks of racism'

The ANCYL says Port Elizabeth Magistrate Morne Cannone was too harsh in sentencing Andile Lungisa to two years direct imprisonment.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) says the judgment against Nelson Mandela Bay Councillor Andile Lungisa raises suspicions, adding that the sentence “stinks of racism”.

The league says Port Elizabeth Magistrate Morne Cannone was too harsh.

Lungisa was sentenced to two years direct imprisonment on Wednesday for the attack on Democratic Alliance Councillor Rano Kayser during a heated council meeting in October 2016.

The ANCYL's Mlondi Mkhize says the punishment does not match the crime.

“There is no legal precedent that can be relied on even by the judge to justify the decision handed down.”