[LISTEN] Verulam mosque attack: ‘It’s too early to talk about Isis'

Radio 702 | Radio 702's Bongani Bingwa speaks to Shannon Ebrahim, foreign editor at Independent Media, and executive director of the Afro-Middle East Naeem Jeenah Centre.

CAPE TOWN – The public has been cautioned against jumping to conclusions on the Verulam mosque attack.

Abbas Mohamedelo Essop died during the vicious attack.

Some say the incident has all the hallmarks of an Isis attack, but Naeem Jeenah, executive director of the Afro-Middle East Centre, has warned against speculation. Foreign editor at Independent Media, Shannon Ebrahim, agrees with Jeenah.

Listen to the audio above for more.