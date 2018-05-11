[LISTEN] Sundowns hope to upset Barcelona

Radio 702 | Bongani Bingwa speaks to team spokesperson Thulani Tuswa about the team's prospects of a victory in the match.

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns will take on European giant Barcelona in an end-of-season friendly match at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 16 May.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to team spokesperson Thulani Thuswa about the team's prospects of a victory in the match.

