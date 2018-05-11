[LISTEN] Pule Mabe responds to tender allegations
Radio 702 | ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe has been implicated in a multimillion rand tender which was allegedly awarded to Mvest Trust by the North West government without following proper procurement processes.
JOHANNESBURG - ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe has been implicated in a multimillion rand tender which was allegedly awarded to Mvest Trust by the North West government without following proper procurement processes.
Mabe responds to the allegations on the Eusebius McKaiser Show.
Listen to the audio for more.
