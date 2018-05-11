[LISTEN] 'Mineworkers' well-being should be prioritised'

CapeTalk | The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the head of safety and sustainability at Chamber of Mines South Africa, Sizwe Phakathi.

CAPE TOWN - Dr Sizwe Phakathi of the Chamber of Mines says workers’ well-being should always be prioritised.

Mineworkers’ health and safety is under the spotlight after the deadly rockfall at the Sibanye-Stillwater mine in Driefontein.

Unions have since protested and called for action against what they call deteriorating safety standards in the mining industry.

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of employees should be of the utmost priority to all stakeholders… we seek to ensure that every colleague of ours reaches home safely every day.”

