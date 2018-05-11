[LISTEN] Hate your job? Here's how you can free yourself from working for money

Radio 702 | The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Galileo Capital financial Advisory Warren Ingram about the FIRE method.

JOHANNESBURG - Financial adviser Warren Ingram discusses FIRE, a radical financial freedom movement gaining momentum in the US and elsewhere.

FIRE is an acronym for “financial independence and early retirement”.

Generally, most people work throughout their adult lives to achieve financial independence. But the FIRE method challenges people to only spend money on their needs, not their wants.

