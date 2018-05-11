[LISTEN] 'At which point is it no longer worth it to send people underground?'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
Go

[LISTEN] 'At which point is it no longer worth it to send people underground?'

| Thirty-three people have been killed in the mining sector since the start of 2018, according to NUM.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) protested outside the Chamber of Mines on Thursday calling for mining companies to take their workers’ safety seriously.

They demanded action against what they call deteriorating safety standards in the mining industry.

Thirty-three people have been killed in the mining sector since the start of 2018, according to NUM.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Sizwe Phakathi, the head of Safety and Sustainability at Chamber of Mines, at which point do we say it’s no longer worth it to send human beings four kilometres underground to dig dirt out of the earth for profit.

“We can arrest this trend… There hasn’t been any indication to say when these mines will stop being feasible for people working there,” Phakathi said.

For more information listen to the audio above.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA