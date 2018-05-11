[LISTEN] 'At which point is it no longer worth it to send people underground?'

Radio 702 | Thirty-three people have been killed in the mining sector since the start of 2018, according to NUM.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) protested outside the Chamber of Mines on Thursday calling for mining companies to take their workers’ safety seriously.

They demanded action against what they call deteriorating safety standards in the mining industry.



The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Sizwe Phakathi, the head of Safety and Sustainability at Chamber of Mines, at which point do we say it’s no longer worth it to send human beings four kilometres underground to dig dirt out of the earth for profit.

“We can arrest this trend… There hasn’t been any indication to say when these mines will stop being feasible for people working there,” Phakathi said.

