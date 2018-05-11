Land expropriation in sharp focus in Nkoana-Mashabane’s budget
Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform Maite Nkoana-Mashabane says white farmers are also warming to the idea of land reform and are prepared to be part of the process.
CAPE TOWN - Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform Maite Nkoana-Mashabane on Friday tabled her department’s budget, reiterating the expropriation of land without compensation will be implemented once passed into law.
She says for the 2018/19 financial year, the department intends to settle 1,151 land claims at a cost of R2 billion.
The total allocation for the department in the 2018/2019 financial year is R10.4 billion, according to Treasury.
Since 1994 the department has acquired 4.8 million hectares of land at a cost of R17 billion through TIT’s land redistribution programme.
This year it will obtain a further 98,000 hectares of land through the pro-active land acquisition strategy.
Nkoana-Mashabane says the 54th ANC conference resolution on land expropriation without compensation brings into sharp focus the challenges of land reform, including the slow pace of reform and high land prices.
Nkoana-Mashabane says white farmers are also warming to the idea of land reform and are prepared to be part of the process.
