Lamoer & co-convicts granted bail of R10,000 each

Arno Lamoer was on Thursday sentenced to an effective six years behind bars, while his co-convicts were also handed effective jail terms of between two and six years.

CAPE TOWN - Former Western Cape Police Commissioner Arno Lamoer and three others convicted of corruption have been granted bail of R10,000 each.

Lamoer was sentenced to an effective six years behind bars on Thursday, while former SAPS brigadiers Darius Van Der Ross and Colin Govender, as well as businessman Saleem Dawjee were also handed effective jail terms of between two and six years.

The four men have indicated they may apply for leave to appeal the sentences on Monday.

Lamoer and his co-accused will use the weekend to properly consult with lawyers.

They will return to court on Monday to inform judge Roshenie Allie whether they want to proceed with an application for leave to appeal.

At the start of Friday's proceedings, an almost ill and emotional looking Van Der Ross, through his lawyer, advised the court he’s withdrawing his application for bail and will not bring an application for leave to appeal his sentence.

But the former SAPS brigadier, who was on Thursday sentenced to two years imprisonment, later changed his mind.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)