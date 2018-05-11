Popular Topics
Kenyan police ordered to investigate burst Patel dam

More than 40 people were killed when the reservoir, used to store water for the farming of roses, burst its banks on Wednesday night after heavy rains.

FILE: Volunteers search for survivors in a residential area after the Patel dam burst its bank at Solai, about 40 kilometres north of Nakuru, Kenya, on 10 May 2018. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Kenya’s chief prosecutor has ordered police to investigate a dam burst on a commercial farm in the rift valley that killed dozens of people as a wall of water tore down a hillside, obliterating everything in its path.

More than 40 people were killed when the reservoir, used to store water for the farming of roses for export to Europe, burst its banks on Wednesday night after heavy rains. Another 40 people have been reported missing.

The urban dam is located on a commercial flower farm of Manuska Patel, who was not there when it burst.

It’s used to elongate the flowers exported daily to the Netherlands and Germany, and for fish farming.

It burst after heavy rains in the region, breaking a prolonged drought.

Water from the dam in Solai near the rift valley city of Nakuru wiped out two villages and swept away powerlines.

Most people were asleep in their informal homes surrounding the dam when the tragedy occurred, and their houses were swept away.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

