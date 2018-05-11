Kaizer Chiefs plead guilty to spectator violence

Their supporters invaded the pitch, assaulted fellow supporters and security officials and damaged property at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs have pleaded guilty to the Premier Soccer League’s charge of misconduct on the part of their supporters on 21 April 2018 during the Nedbank Cup fixture against Free State Stars FC.

Chiefs pleaded guilty at a disciplinary hearing on 9 May and will now await judgement on what the sanction will be.

Six people have so far been arrested for the violence.

