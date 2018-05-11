Popular Topics
Kaizer Chiefs plead guilty to spectator violence

Their supporters invaded the pitch, assaulted fellow supporters and security officials and damaged property at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

A screengrab of a security guard being attacked by Kaizer Chiefs fans following their defeat to Free State Stars in a Nedbank Cup match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on 21 April 2018.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs have pleaded guilty to the Premier Soccer League’s charge of misconduct on the part of their supporters on 21 April 2018 during the Nedbank Cup fixture against Free State Stars FC.

Their supporters invaded the pitch, assaulted fellow supporters and security officials and damaged property at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Chiefs pleaded guilty at a disciplinary hearing on 9 May and will now await judgement on what the sanction will be.

Six people have so far been arrested for the violence.

WATCH: Violence erupts after Chiefs lose in Nedbank Cup

