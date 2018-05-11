Jennifer Hudson returning to ‘The Voice’

The ‘Dreamgirls’ star will take her place on the panel for the 15th run of the show, alongside regulars Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

LONDON - Jennifer Hudson is returning to The Voice USA.

The Dreamgirls star - who was previously a coach on season 13 of the show and has had the role on the most recent two series of the UK version of the programme - will take her place on the panel for the 15th run of the show, alongside regulars Adam Levine and Blake Shelton and fellow American Idol alumni Kelly Clarkson, who made her debut with the current 14th season.

Hudson and Kelly, both 36, shared the news on their Instagram accounts.

Hudson announced the news by “hacking” her friend’s page and posting a video.

She sang a snippet of her pal’s single ‘Since U Been Gone’ and teased: “I wanted to tell you all a little secret. Guess what! Does she know? She might not know, but she gonna find out when she looks at her phone. Guess who’s coming back to ‘The Voice’?

“This is gonna be a show, so y’all might wanna get ready.”

And a few minutes later, Kelly shared a clip on the Spotlight hitmaker’s own account and warned the male coaches to be on their guard.

She teased: “Team JHud and Team KC, we’re comin’ after you, Adam and Blake. We’re friends, but we’re future frenemies.”

Network bosses are thrilled to have the two stars back for the show.

NBC Entertainment’s Alternative and Reality Group President Paul Telegdy said in a statement: “We are so excited to welcome back Kelly and Hudson, two dynamic forces who bring undeniable soul, passion and inspiration as coaches.

“They each have a unique understanding of what it’s like to be in the artists’ shoes. Bringing these two voices together with Blake and Adam for Season 15 is sure to make this one of our best seasons yet!”