Jane Fonda: It's a miracle I'm around at 80

Fonda never thought she would live this long and feels 'very blessed' to still be active and working at her age.

Actress Jane Fonda attends the 14th Annual Global Green Pre Oscar Party at TAO Hollywood on February 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: AFP.
Actress Jane Fonda attends the 14th Annual Global Green Pre Oscar Party at TAO Hollywood on February 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: AFP.
30 minutes ago

LONDON - Jane Fonda thinks it is a "miracle" that she's still alive at 80 as she'd thought she would have "died lonely and probably from alcohol" by now.

The Grace and Frankie star never thought she would live this long and feels "very blessed" to still be active and working at her age.

She said: "I didn't think I'd live this long. If you told me when I was 20 or 30 that I would actually still be acting and still be active at 80, I would have said you're out of your mind. There's no way. Every day I wake up, I want to pinch myself. I feel very blessed. I've worked for it. I've tried hard to stay healthy. I thought I'd die lonely and probably from alcohol. The fact that I'm not an addict, I'm 80, I'm working. It's just a miracle to me."

And the 80-year-old actress has learned not to "sweat the small stuff" now.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she added: "It's the getting wiser part, that's pretty nice too. I don't have as much ego stake and outcomes. If something doesn't work out, then eh. Also, if you have a whole lot of time behind you and a little in front of you, as is the case with me, I can look back and say, 'Woah I survived that.' You know, friends have died, there's been divorces, there's been all kinds of difficult things but I survived. You don't sweat the small stuff; you don't make mountains out of mole hills."

