Jane Fonda: It's a miracle I'm around at 80
Fonda never thought she would live this long and feels 'very blessed' to still be active and working at her age.
LONDON - Jane Fonda thinks it is a "miracle" that she's still alive at 80 as she'd thought she would have "died lonely and probably from alcohol" by now.
The Grace and Frankie star never thought she would live this long and feels "very blessed" to still be active and working at her age.
She said: "I didn't think I'd live this long. If you told me when I was 20 or 30 that I would actually still be acting and still be active at 80, I would have said you're out of your mind. There's no way. Every day I wake up, I want to pinch myself. I feel very blessed. I've worked for it. I've tried hard to stay healthy. I thought I'd die lonely and probably from alcohol. The fact that I'm not an addict, I'm 80, I'm working. It's just a miracle to me."
And the 80-year-old actress has learned not to "sweat the small stuff" now.
Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she added: "It's the getting wiser part, that's pretty nice too. I don't have as much ego stake and outcomes. If something doesn't work out, then eh. Also, if you have a whole lot of time behind you and a little in front of you, as is the case with me, I can look back and say, 'Woah I survived that.' You know, friends have died, there's been divorces, there's been all kinds of difficult things but I survived. You don't sweat the small stuff; you don't make mountains out of mole hills."
More in Lifestyle
-
Jennifer Hudson returning to ‘The Voice’
-
Sarah Jessica Parker: 'Sex and the City' would be different now
-
Meghan Markle ‘feeling pre-wedding nerves’
-
[OPINION] Sexism isn’t just unfair, it makes women sick
-
Standard Bank Joy of Jazz: It's a 21st & you're invited
-
Chris Brown denies sexual battery lawsuit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.