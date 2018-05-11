Popular Topics
HRC taking Springs family to court for allegedly forcing worker to eat faeces

The farmer, his wife and son allegedly forced one of their employees to eat faeces and attempted to drown him in a septic tank on their farm.

FILE: Picture: www.sahrc.org.za.
FILE: Picture: www.sahrc.org.za.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The SA Human Rights Commission is taking a Springs farm owner and his family to the Equality Court.

The family allegedly forced one of their employees to eat faeces and attempted to drown him in a septic tank on their farm.

The incident occurred in December and the farmer, his wife and son were arrested on charges of crimen injuria, assault, kidnapping and defamation of character.

In a statement, the commission says it will be representing the farmworker who seeks an unconditional public apology and monetary compensation for his ordeal.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

