Hawks find elements of ‘extremism’ in KZN mosque attack
KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo says the brutality of this case is one of a kind.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks say there are elements of "extremism" related to the attack on the Imam Husain Mosque in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal.
Eyewitnesses and Verulam residents have recalled the loud screams shortly before the attackers slit Abbas Essop's throat and stabbed Muhammad Ali who is receiving treatment for bowel evisceration.
Essop died on his way to hospital while Imam Ali Nchinyane has been discharged for his stab wounds.
Forensic pathologists are still combing the scene on Friday afternoon.
Anisa Khan, who worked with Essop at the car workshop across the road from the mosque, says the attackers clearly only had one intention.
“[They came] with the intention of killing in the house of God, at the end of the day he was human. He was 34 years old and he has two small girls.”
KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo says the brutality of this case is one of its kind.
“The Hawks are investigating a case of murder, two counts of attempted murder and arson.”
Meanwhile, as per Islamic burial rites, Essop will be buried later on Friday afternoon.
#MosqueAttack [WATCH] KZN Hawks Spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo says there are elements of extremism in this case. He says “It’s one of its kind” in SA. ZN pic.twitter.com/haWFTVuteb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 11, 2018
#MosqueAttack Forensic Pathologists have now arrived on the scene. ZN pic.twitter.com/lz2nvY5of0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 11, 2018
Meanwhile, the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has vehemently condemned the attack.
The MJC's Sheikh Isgaak Taliep has labelled the attack as senseless and goes against what Islam stands for.
“What we’re saying to our community and the broader South African community is for calm to remain. We’re very confident that SAPS [will do their job] and there is a need for the South African intelligence to come in, but that is what the government will determine.”
#MosqueAttack [WATCH] An emotional and tears-eyed Afzaal Sayed, who was one of the first people on the scene after the attack, makes a plea to the SA government that his never happens again. He’s also a worshipper here at the Imam Husain mosque. ZN pic.twitter.com/78XJH407S7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 11, 2018
#MosqueAttack The scene of yesterday’s https://t.co/7NlMOILqhx police van has been stationed here this morning and forensic pathologists are expected to arrive here to comb the scene. It’s unclear if worshippers will arrive here at noon for their weekly prayers. ZN pic.twitter.com/uFoDEpGluj— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 11, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Verulam mosque attack victim identified
-
Hawks take over crime scene at Verulam mosque
-
De Lille’s legal team questions DA’s handling of her case
-
Ramaphosa's verbal spat with Steenhuisen spawns music mixes
-
Bus strike could be over soon, union could agree deal
-
Mabe denies benefitting from multimillion rand tender
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.