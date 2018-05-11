FUL: Dept made an error in granting Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity
Mugabe assaulted model Gabriella Engels at a hotel in August last year but was allowed to leave the country without being prosecuted.
PRETORIA – The High Court in Pretoria has heard that government had no regard for the rights of former Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe’s victim when she was granted diplomatic immunity.
This was among the arguments submitted on Thursday in an application by several parties, including the Democratic Alliance (DA) and AfriForum to set aside Mugabe’s immunity from prosecution.
Mugabe assaulted model Gabriella Engels at a hotel in August last year but was allowed to leave the country without being prosecuted.
Freedom Under Law argued that the International Relations Department committed an error in law when it granted Mugabe immunity from prosecution and had scant regard for the rights of her victim, Engels.
The DA and AfriForum earlier told the court that the former first lady was not entitled to immunity.
Counsel told the court that unlike a head of state where immunity is automatically granted, discretion is allowed where it relates to the head of state’s spouse.
The International Relations Department submitted that granting of the immunity does not condone violent behaviour but it was obliged to in terms of the law.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.