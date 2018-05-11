FUL: Dept made an error in granting Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity

Mugabe assaulted model Gabriella Engels at a hotel in August last year but was allowed to leave the country without being prosecuted.

PRETORIA – The High Court in Pretoria has heard that government had no regard for the rights of former Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe’s victim when she was granted diplomatic immunity.

This was among the arguments submitted on Thursday in an application by several parties, including the Democratic Alliance (DA) and AfriForum to set aside Mugabe’s immunity from prosecution.

Freedom Under Law argued that the International Relations Department committed an error in law when it granted Mugabe immunity from prosecution and had scant regard for the rights of her victim, Engels.

The DA and AfriForum earlier told the court that the former first lady was not entitled to immunity.

Counsel told the court that unlike a head of state where immunity is automatically granted, discretion is allowed where it relates to the head of state’s spouse.

The International Relations Department submitted that granting of the immunity does not condone violent behaviour but it was obliged to in terms of the law.