Final leg of Varsity Hockey set to deliver fireworks

JOHANNESBURG - The second and final leg of Varsity Hockey heads to Pretoria this weekend following an action-packed first leg at the Wits Astro last weekend.

With sixteen matches over the next four days expected, the excitement for the fans, and players alike, is through the roof. The hosts go into the second leg on the best possible note, winning four out of four at Wits University a week ago.

Meanwhile Maties are sitting in second place on the log, also winning four out of their four matches but behind Tuks on points difference.

At the foot of the table, Madibaz Hockey seem to have picked up where the rugby team left off, having not recorded a single point so far.

Action at the Tuks Hockey stadium gets underway at 1:30pm, when NWU Pukke take on Wits followed by UJ – who were beaten by Wits in the first leg - taking on Madibaz at 3:15pm.

The end of the business day marks the beginning of the match between Maties and University of Free State – Kovsies - who failed to score in two of their four games in the first leg. Included in those results, was a 5-0 loss to UCT and a 7-0 loss to UJ.

In the final game on Friday Tuks host UCT at 6:45pm.

Matches throughout the weekend kick-off at the same time

Weekend Fixtures:

Saturday 12 May

Kovsies UFS vs Wits 1:30pm

UCT vs UJ 3:15pm

Madibaz vs Pukke 5:00pm

Tuks vs Maties 6:45pm

Sunday 13 May

Madibaz vs Wits 1:30pm

Puk vs UCT 3:15pm

Maties vs UJ 5:00pm

Tuks vs UFS 6:45pm