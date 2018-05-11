Popular Topics
Eskom to hold disciplinary hearings for suspended managers over coal shortages

The managers at Kendal, Matla and Hendrina power stations have been placed on suspension while chief procurement officer, Jay Pillay, has been served with a precautionary notice.

FILE: Eskom's Hendrina power station in Mpumalanga. Picture: eskom.co.za
FILE: Eskom's Hendrina power station in Mpumalanga. Picture: eskom.co.za
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it will be holding disciplinary hearings for three managers to determine why their power stations have coal shortages.

The managers at Kendal, Matla and Hendrina power stations have been placed on suspension while chief procurement officer, Jay Pillay, has been served with a precautionary notice.

Six out of the 15 power stations are running low on coal, but the utility says the recovery plan is working well to ensure the lights stay on.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe explains: “Management will hold disciplinary meetings with them, so that they can understand what led to the coal stations having lower stock that the requisite 20 days. In the interim, there will be an investigation and later they will be given a fair chance to present their case.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

