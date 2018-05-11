Equal Education urges govt to improve school infrastructure
Activists and researchers Equal Education recently visited an Eastern Cape school where pit toilets are still being used.
CAPE TOWN - Pressure group Equal Education has again urged government to spend more on school infrastructure.
Activists and researchers from the organisation recently visited an Eastern Cape school where pit toilets are still being used.
It's one of many schools, not just in Eastern Cape, where pupils have no choice but to use such sanitation facilities.
Earlier this year five-year-old Viwe Jali died after drowning in a pit toilet at Luna Primary School in Mbizana.
Equal Education was stunned to find learners and teachers still have to use pit latrines at many Eastern Cape schools.
The lobby group this week visited Lutoli Junior Secondary in Sibangweni in the Eastern Cape. Equal Education’s Philile Ntombela-Masson says this is an awful affront to the rights and dignity of learners.
“All the while 78% of learners in grade 4 cannot read for meaning. The Department of Basic Education and provincial education departments have failed to address infrastructure and sanitation backlogs in schools.”
The Basic Education Department is carrying out an audit of schools with pit toilets.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Verulam mosque attack victim identified
-
Hawks find elements of ‘extremism’ in KZN mosque attack
-
Hawks take over crime scene at Verulam mosque
-
De Lille’s legal team questions DA’s handling of her case
-
Ramaphosa's verbal spat with Steenhuisen spawns music mixes
-
Bus strike could be over soon, union could agree deal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.