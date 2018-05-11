Enoch Nkwe named news Lions cricket coach
The Gauteng Cricket Board have announced that former franchise cricketer Enoch Nkwe will replace Geoffrey Toyana as the new Highveld Lions head coach.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Cricket Board has announced that former franchise cricketer Enoch Nkwe will replace Geoffrey Toyana as the new Highveld Lions head coach.
Nkwe who played franchise cricket for the Lions in the early 2000s is currently the South African Women’s assistant coach and has also been an assistant coach for the SA ‘A’ side.
The 35-year-old Nkwe is no stranger to the Lions system as he was head coach of the semi-professional provincial side, the Gauteng Strikers, for three years.
Nkwe has also international experience having been assistant coach of the Netherlands national cricket side.
Popular in Sport
-
Tickets for Sundowns vs Barcelona selling fast
-
Tickets for Sundowns vs Barcelona to go on sale on Thursday
-
Bottas fastest as Mercedes lead Spanish GP practice
-
Sundowns President Motsepe confirms Barcelona match
-
Kaizer Chiefs plead guilty to spectator violence
-
Salah calls for final focus after sweeping awards
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.