Enoch Nkwe named news Lions cricket coach

The Gauteng Cricket Board have announced that former franchise cricketer Enoch Nkwe will replace Geoffrey Toyana as the new Highveld Lions head coach.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Cricket Board has announced that former franchise cricketer Enoch Nkwe will replace Geoffrey Toyana as the new Highveld Lions head coach.

Nkwe who played franchise cricket for the Lions in the early 2000s is currently the South African Women’s assistant coach and has also been an assistant coach for the SA ‘A’ side.

The 35-year-old Nkwe is no stranger to the Lions system as he was head coach of the semi-professional provincial side, the Gauteng Strikers, for three years.

Nkwe has also international experience having been assistant coach of the Netherlands national cricket side.