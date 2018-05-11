Eddie Jones wishes former Man U boss Ferguson speedy recovery
Ferguson, the most successful manager in United’s history, had surgery on Saturday, and the 76-year-old is now out of intensive care.
Jones has said that he has often drawn inspiration from the Scot’s 26-year tenure at Old Trafford, and the pair recently sat down to dissect England’s loss to Scotland at the Six Nations Championship.
“I wish him the speediest recovery,” Jones told reporters. “Obviously came as a shock.
“He is just a lovely, giving person. He is a fighter, came out of nowhere, when Man United weren’t in a good state, had to do some tough things there to sort the team environment out.
“He did that, and created something absolutely incredible. (It) was great to see him fighting.”
When asked what he learned from Ferguson’s management style, Jones said: “Stick to what you believe in.”
Earlier in the day, Jones picked seven new players in his 34-man England squad to tour South Africa for a three-test series next month.
