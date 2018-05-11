Do or die for Ajax in final league game

Ajax coach Ertugral is confident that his side will survive the chop and play top flight football again in the new season.

JOHANNESBURG - Ajax Cape Town go into the final round of Absa Premier League matches desperate for a victory to avoid playing in the promotion/relegation series at the end of the season.

Muhsin Ertugral’s men currently sit 15th on the PSL table on 31 points from 29 games, and only three points separate themselves from 12th placed Baroka FC who will also be trying desperately to avoid the drop zone.

Ajax’s season has been marred by the eligibility case of striker Tendai Ndoro who joined the club during the January transfer window. Ndoro’s case has dragged on for much of the second half of the season as protests from a number of PSL clubs questioning his eligibility for playing for the Cape side which is his third of the current season.

The Ndoro saga is only a fraction of Ajax Cape Town’s woes this season as they have only won eight of their 29 games so far and have lost 14. With Platinum Stars already relegated having finished the season bottom of the log, Ajax will be desperate to beat Kaizer Chiefs at the Cape Town Stadium and hope that other results from the final day go their way.

Ajax coach Ertugral is confident that his side will survive the chop and play top flight football again in the new season.

“The boys are aware of the situation and have trained with purpose and everyone at the club is confident that we will still be in the PSL come next season.”

Ertugral also says they will draw confidence from the fact that they are playing at home and have won their last home game against Baroka FC on 24 April.

“Playing at home also gives us an extra bit of confidence because we won our last home game and the boys are very motivated to win this game.”

Kick off at the Cape Town Stadium is at 15:00.