Dlamini: ANCWL was never silent on Manana

ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini says the organisation has spoken out about Manana’s latest scandal.

FILE: Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
one hour ago

DURBAN – The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) president Bathabile Dlamini has defended her organisation, saying that it has never been silent about the violence perpetrated against two women by Member of Parliament Mduduzi Manana.

Dlamini was speaking on the sidelines at the Durban magistrates court for the case related to the murder of Zolile Khumalo.

This week, Manana was back in the spotlight for allegedly abusing his now former domestic worker and then trying to allegedly bribe her to drop the charges.

Dlamini says the organisation has spoken out about Manana’s latest scandal.

“The Women’s League was never silent on the issue. I think you must check also the website.

“We’re worried because Mdu is a leader and a very formidable leader. So, we’re wondering what’s going on.”

Dlamini has called on men to stop treating women and children as second class citizens.

The ANCWL president has also called on all leaders across political parties to come together and collectively address violence against women and children in this country.

