Disgruntled EC ANC members want reshuffle reversed
On Thursday Premier Phumulo Masualle announced a reshuffle of his executive, which on the instruction of the party saw the axing of four MECs.
JOHANNESBURG - More legal woes for the African National Congress (ANC), this time in the Eastern Cape where a group of disgruntled members are approaching the Grahamstown High Court to interdict an instruction by the party for the premier to reshuffle his Cabinet.
On Thursday Premier Phumulo Masualle announced a reshuffle of his executive, which on the instruction of the party saw the axing of four MECs that were supporting his campaign for chairpersonship leading up to last year's provincial elective conference.
The group of disgruntled ANC members want the Cabinet reshuffle reversed.
On Thursday they wrote a letter‚ through their lawyer Wikus van Rensburg where they demanded that the premier not go through with the reshuffle‚ claiming that the provincial executive committee that mandated Masualle was not legitimate.
Now Van Rensburg says they want the court to reverse the decision.
“We want them to set aside the reshuffle process.”
Masualle initially rejected a demand to fire the MECs who were part of his faction of the ANC that lost at the provincial conference. But this week he was given an ultimatum to fire them or be removed.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
