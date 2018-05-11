Disciplinary proceedings against Gengezi Mgidlana will soon begin

Gengezi Mgidlana, who was officially suspended in November, has repeatedly said he’s confident he will be cleared of any wrongdoing.

CAPE TOWN - Disciplinary proceedings against Gengezi Mgidlana are set to begin soon, nearly a year after he went on voluntary special leave, pending an investigation into serious allegations against him.



The suspended secretary to Parliament last month lost a High Court bid to review and set aside a report detailing a range of alleged abuses, including extravagant travel and a bonus of more than R70,000.

Parliament’s oversight committee on the financial management of the institution has been told that disciplinary proceedings against suspended Mgidlana will now finally get underway.

Acting secretary to Parliament Baby Tyawa says: “What happened is that the process has been set by the chairperson for 22 May, with a view to proceed in June around dates they will agree to.”

Tyawa says separate disciplinary action is pending against other staff implicated in the report of the investigation into Mgidlana.

“The audit committee did say there are certain actions that must be taken internally, and we have appointed, parallel to (Mgidlana’s proceedings) an independent chairperson who is going to deal with internal staff members.”

Parliament’s appointed Cape labour lawyer Lance Witten to chair the disciplinary proceedings against Mgidlana.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)