De Lille’s legal team questions DA’s handling of her case

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
Go

De Lille’s legal team questions DA’s handling of her case

Patricia De Lille is challenging her sacking from the party in the Western Cape High Court.

Patricia de Lille addresses the media in Cape Town following the DA's decision to rescind her membership on 8 May 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Patricia de Lille addresses the media in Cape Town following the DA's decision to rescind her membership on 8 May 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille’s legal team is arguing whether a radio interview she did on radio can be used as the basis to have her removed.

De Lille is challenging her sacking from the party in the Western Cape High Court.

De Lille’s lawyers, advocates Dali Mpofu and Johan de Waal, have questioned the words she uttered in an interview on CapeTalk and Talk Radio 702, which the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) leadership used as the basis for her sacking.

Mpofu has also emphasised that shortly after the party’s accountability clause was adopted, a motion of no confidence against her brought by the DA’s Cape Town caucus was passed.

He says the party cannot argue any harm will result if she stays in her position.

De Waal also says Member of Parliament John Steenhuisen exceeded his mandate when he made findings against De Lille in a probe he led.

WATCH LIVE: De Lille fights DA move to rescind membership in court

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA