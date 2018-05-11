De Lille’s legal team questions DA’s handling of her case
Patricia De Lille is challenging her sacking from the party in the Western Cape High Court.
CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille’s legal team is arguing whether a radio interview she did on radio can be used as the basis to have her removed.
De Lille is challenging her sacking from the party in the Western Cape High Court.
De Lille’s lawyers, advocates Dali Mpofu and Johan de Waal, have questioned the words she uttered in an interview on CapeTalk and Talk Radio 702, which the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) leadership used as the basis for her sacking.
Mpofu has also emphasised that shortly after the party’s accountability clause was adopted, a motion of no confidence against her brought by the DA’s Cape Town caucus was passed.
He says the party cannot argue any harm will result if she stays in her position.
De Waal also says Member of Parliament John Steenhuisen exceeded his mandate when he made findings against De Lille in a probe he led.
WATCH LIVE: De Lille fights DA move to rescind membership in court
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
