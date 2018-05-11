De Lille, DA to square off in court over party membership

Patricia de Lille is challenging the DA’s decision to rescind her party membership.

CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille and the Democratic Alliance (DA) head to the High Court on Friday for the next round of their drawn out and bruising battle around her ouster.

Her lawyers are expected to argue that the court should urgently suspend her removal from the DA, and therefore the Cape Town council, and effectively return her to her position.

The DA's Natasha Mazzone had hoped they could speed up the legal process.

In court papers, the party offers to keep the position of mayor vacant for 90 days, so that De Lille's application to interdict the city manager from declaring a vacancy could be bypassed.

De Lille has rejected this offer.

Mazzone says they want to deal with the challenge of the cessation clause in the DA's constitution.

“We are extremely confident that our constitution holds muster. We would like to get to that part of our legal argument as quickly as possible.”

De Lille says she will this weekend lay criminal complaints against the two DA members who shared a fake Auditor-General's document on social media that reflected negatively on her.

The DA has stated the fake letter was never used as the basis of any disciplinary matter between the party and De Lille.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)