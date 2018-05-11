DA’s constitution in spotlight as De Lille challenges cessation of membership

Advocate Johan de Waal - who’s representing Patricia de Lille - has questioned whether an interview on a radio talk show can be used as the basis for rescinding her membership.

CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille’s lawyers have argued the Democratic Alliance (DA) is inconsistent in the way it implements a clause in its constitution.

The DA’s cessation of membership clause was used against De Lille as a basis for rescinding her party membership earlier this week.

De Lille is on Friday legally challenging the constitutionality of the DA’s actions.

Advocate Johan de Waal - who’s representing De Lille - has questioned whether an interview on a radio talk show can be used as the basis for rescinding her membership.

De Waal has asked the court whether other statements like “I will resign from the DA when I’m 70” will also be viewed in the same vein.

He has argued other senior DA members, like party leader Mmusi Maimane and MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard, have made similar statements in public and nothing has happened to them.

De Waal has referred to a statement made by Maimane in Nelson Mandela Bay in 2016 when he said he’ll resign if the DA doesn’t deliver on its promises in the municipality.

He’s questioned why these statements have been viewed as “conditional” but the one De Lille made was not.

CESSATION CLAUSE

The Western Cape High Court has heard De Lille was not given enough time to respond to the DA’s decision to rescind her membership.

De Lille is challenging the constitutionality of the DA’s cessation clause - which it used to boot her from the party earlier this week. This specific matter will be reviewed before a full bench on 25 May.

She also wants the court to declare that she’s still a DA member and mayor.

De Waal has argued the DA acted with “undue haste” in getting rid of his client. He says the party gave her 24 hours to respond to her cessation as a member.

He has cited a precedent set in a different court matter where an African Christian Democratic Party councillor was given 48 hours to resign and the court found it was too short and “inconsistent with the rules of natural justice”.

De Waal has argued the DA bypassed the law to get rid of De Lille as a councillor.

The DA’s lawyer, Advocate Sean Rosenberg, has countered this by saying whether the matter was handled swiftly or not is irrelevant to the case at hand.

