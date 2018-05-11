Courtney Pieters' murder spurs missing persons education in Elsies River

A project spearheaded by NGO The Pink Ladies Missing Children’s Organisation intensified in Elsies River in the light of the disappearance of the three-year-old girl.

CAPE TOWN - The Elsies River Police Station commander says more focus has been placed on educating the community on missing persons’ cases in the wake of Courtney Pieters' murder.

Brigadier Sandile Sonjani says the monthly event gives parents a chance to register their children on a database at the police station if their children ever go missing.

“One of those involves taking the children’s fingerprints, storing them for such unfortunate incidents.”

Sonjani says people still believe the myth that they should wait 24 hours before reporting someone as missing.

“If a person has been reported missing, loved ones should inform the police so they can immediately launch a search because they can’t do so until a report has been filed.”

