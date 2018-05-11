Court orders De Lille’s council post not be filled pending court case

Judgment has been reserved in the urgent matter between Patricia De Lille and the Democratic Alliance, the municipality, and the IEC.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has ordered the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) not to fill Patricia de Lille’s vacant seat in the City of Cape Town council pending a court case.

De Lille's lawyers have argued there will be no difference in restoring her as mayor and DA member while the matter is pending, while the DA disagrees saying the party will be more adversely affected.

Judge Patrick Gamble says he cannot yet give a date for when judgment in the urgent matter between De Lille and the DA will be delivered.

Gamble’s order on De Lille's vacant seat in council means the city cannot appoint a permanent mayor at this time.

Acting mayor Ian Neilson, who said he'll only appoint a mayoral committee when this case has been finalised, will also not be able to appoint an interim committee. De Lille says she still sees herself as mayor.

“To me it became very clear that the whole Eusebius McKaiser [radio interview] thing was used as another way of trying to get rid of me and I still feel that I’m the mayor of Cape Town.”

A full bench will review De Lille's application which deals with the constitutionality of the DA's Constitution on 25 May.

