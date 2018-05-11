City Power to restore electricity to all Joburg north-eastern suburbs
Emergency maintenance work needed to be done at the Kelvin Power Station, which supplies the sub-station powering several suburbs.
JOHANNESBURG - City Power says it expects electricity to be restored to all Johannesburg north-eastern suburbs soon.
Emergency maintenance work needed to be done at the Kelvin Power Station, which supplies the sub-station powering several suburbs, including Alexandra, Melrose, Norwood, Houghton, Illovo and Lyndhurst.
City Power’s Sol Masolo says they resorted to “load rotation” while they were fixing the problem.
“The rotation system means we don’t have enough power to supply all the areas that require electricity and to mitigate the demand, the available power is rotated among the affected customers, so that those customers have access to electricity throughout the day.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
