Chelsea chase Champions League; Swansea & Saints fight for survival

With Stoke and Wet Bromwich Albion already destined for the championship, it’s a fight between Swansea and Southampton on which team also gets relegated.

JOHANNESBURG - The final round of fixtures in the 2017/18 English Premier League season takes place on Sunday afternoon with the results having massive ramifications at the bottom of the table as well as in the top four.

The team from South Wales need a victory over – already relegated – Stoke City and hope that Southampton lose to champions, Manchester City.

Swansea and Southampton met in midweek in what was a typical, hard six-pointer with Southampton emerging winners from the Liberty stadium edging the Swans 1-0, courtesy of Manolo Gabbiadini finding the back of the net eighteen minutes from time.

Southampton – who many humour as Liverpool’s second team – need to avoid defeat against Manchester City to retain their English Premier League status for another season.

Over at the top end of the table, the top two spots have been guaranteed with the two Manchester clubs guaranteeing their places heading into the final game of the season.

At one stage in the season, Liverpool, who were sitting 10 points clear of Chelsea, need to avoid defeat against Brighton at home to guarantee a place in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Chelsea need all three points against a Newcastle team who were beaten in midweek by Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs’ victory over the Magpies gave them a guarantee of a top-four finish this season regardless of Liverpool’s and Chelsea’s results.

On other games over the weekend Manchester United host Watford, Burnley takes on Bournemouth, Palace host, relegated West Bromwich Albion.

Spurs host Leicester City who have had a disappointing end to their season; the Hammers host Everton in what could be Wayne Rooney’s final club game in England.

Arsenal will be hoping to send Arsene Wenger off in style when they travel to David Wagner’s Huddersfield Town.

All games kick-off on Sunday at 16h00.