Cele visits TUT over students’ security concerns

There have been concerns about safety at the varsity with students calling on Police Minister Bheki Cele to intervene.

SOSHUNGUVE - Police Minister Bheki Cele paid a visit to the Tshwane University of Technology's (TUT) Soshunguve campus after a student brought security concerns to his attention.

There have been concerns about safety at the varsity with students calling on the minister to intervene.

Some students have claimed that the campus is turning into a war zone.

Mitchel Moloto is a law student at TUT and approached Cele at Winnie Madikizela Mandela’s funeral last month with serious safety concerns for the students on the Soshunguve campus.

“We’re pleading with the minister to help us with patrols here every day especially during classes and after when student will be leaving to their residences.”

She says there are many instances of robbery, assault, rape and some of murder on the campus.

The minister visited the area and looked at some of the hostels and living conditions around campus.

“It is nothing but an incubator of criminality and definitely students and young girls can’t be safe here.”

He says they are launching a campus safety plan here today and will make sure these dangerous institutions are shut down.