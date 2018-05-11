Cele visits TUT over students’ security concerns
There have been concerns about safety at the varsity with students calling on Police Minister Bheki Cele to intervene.
SOSHUNGUVE - Police Minister Bheki Cele paid a visit to the Tshwane University of Technology's (TUT) Soshunguve campus after a student brought security concerns to his attention.
There have been concerns about safety at the varsity with students calling on the minister to intervene.
Some students have claimed that the campus is turning into a war zone.
Mitchel Moloto is a law student at TUT and approached Cele at Winnie Madikizela Mandela’s funeral last month with serious safety concerns for the students on the Soshunguve campus.
“We’re pleading with the minister to help us with patrols here every day especially during classes and after when student will be leaving to their residences.”
She says there are many instances of robbery, assault, rape and some of murder on the campus.
The minister visited the area and looked at some of the hostels and living conditions around campus.
“It is nothing but an incubator of criminality and definitely students and young girls can’t be safe here.”
He says they are launching a campus safety plan here today and will make sure these dangerous institutions are shut down.
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 8 May 2018
-
Court orders De Lille’s council post not be filled pending court case
-
Lungisa judgment 'stinks of racism'
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 9 May 2018
-
Wits student dies after fall from Braamfontein building
-
Bus Strike: Unions, members to discuss if they should settle or demand back pay
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.