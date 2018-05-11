Bus Strike: Unions, members to discuss if they should settle or demand back pay

JOHANNESBURG - All unions involved in the nationwide bus strike say talks are still to take place with their members on whether to settle for the offer on the table or insist on the back pay for April.

Unions announced on Friday afternoon that the bus strike is not yet over.

On the table sits an agreeable offer for unions at 9% for the first year, 8% for the second year and all other issues relating to the paying of night shift allowance, dual driver and insourcing have been handed to a task team.

Unions say different signals have been received from workers, with some leaning towards a settlement and others demanding a back pay for the month of April when the strike began.

Numsa General Secretary Irvin Jim says it’s a difficult task to deal with.

“Which places us in a very difficult situation to just end the strike of workers.”

Jim says one thing that should be celebrated is that unions have stood together during the strike.

“All unions in this sector that are here stood together in the interest of saying enough is enough.”

The general secretary says it’s important for employers to maintain good faith until the end of this strike.

#BusStrike Trade unions SATAWU, NUMSA, TAWUSA and TOWU have met today and will brief the media on what decisions have been made in regards to the three week bus strike. [KS] pic.twitter.com/xqed2uA8Va — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 11, 2018

#BusStrike [WATCH] General Secretary of NUMSA Irvin Jim says they have received an offer of 9% from employers- unions had to take this offer to its members. The bus strike is essentially not over. [KS] pic.twitter.com/uXa54sb3cL — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 11, 2018

