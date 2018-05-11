Bus strike could be over soon, union could agree deal

For more three weeks, workers have been demanding better pay and working conditions.

CAPE TOWN – The nationwide bus drivers’ strike could soon be over. Unions have met with employers and a new offer is on the table.

As hundreds of thousands of commuters wait on bus drivers to end the nationwide strike, unions will on Friday brief the media on the way forward.

On Thursday, the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) confirmed a new offer has been put on the table and workers would be consulted.

Spokesperson Zanele Sabela said: “We will take this offer and take it back to the workers before we can let the public know.”

Satawu is expected to make an announcement in Johannesburg at 3pm this afternoon.