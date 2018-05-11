Bheki Cele leaves a trail of hope in crime-ridden Elsies River

Police Minister Bheki Cele says Elsies River is just one among many areas in the Western Cape in need of bolstered police resources.

CAPE TOWN - Local government and Elsies River police are hopeful Police Minister Bheki Cele will deliver on promises made to the community by his predecessor.

Former president Jacob Zuma and former police minister Fikile Mbalula made various promises to the family of murdered three-year-old Courtney Pieters and the Elsies River community.

The family received a house, while the community gained a mobile police station and additional police vehicles to help bolster crime-fighting efforts.

"We are not only going to be picking only one [area], we are pulling resources. There will be definitely actual resources, both in personnel, finances and any other equipment to work on the matters at hand."

Western Cape community safety MEC Dan Plato had himself promised to ensure his national government counterpart kept his promises.

But now with the recent changing of the guard, that has been delayed. Still Plato is hopeful Cele is the right man for the job.

“He takes serious note of the issues in the communities and I think we have a national police minister, we can walk a long way.”

Elsies River Police Station commander Brigadier Sandile Sonjani is also hopeful that Cele will deliver on the promises made by his predecessor.

"The area that needs further attention is the question of human resources. I'm hoping that the minister, he will make good on that side."

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)