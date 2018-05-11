Lamoer, co-accused to continue bail bids
The four men made a bail bid on Thursday after being sentenced to jail terms.
CAPE TOWN - A bail application in the corruption case involving former Western Cape Police Commissioner Arno Lamoer and three co-accused will continue in the Western Cape High Court on Friday morning.
The four men made a bail bid on Thursday after being sentenced to jail terms.
Lamoer has been handed an effective six years behind bars, while former South African Police Service officials Darius van der Ross, Colin Govender, as well as businessman Saleem Dawjee were also handed effective jail terms of between two and six years.
After sentencing, the defence immediately indicated their intention to appeal. This process will commence on Monday.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Eric Ntabazalila says case highlighted corruption issues in the state.
“Something we want to emphasise is corruption. During the trial we had a couple of witnesses, including people from Ipid, who emphasised the issue of corruption between state employees, whether it be between police or other officials. It’s something we’re trying to fight every day. It’s a work in progress.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.