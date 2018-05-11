Lamoer, co-accused to continue bail bids

The four men made a bail bid on Thursday after being sentenced to jail terms.

CAPE TOWN - A bail application in the corruption case involving former Western Cape Police Commissioner Arno Lamoer and three co-accused will continue in the Western Cape High Court on Friday morning.

Lamoer has been handed an effective six years behind bars, while former South African Police Service officials Darius van der Ross, Colin Govender, as well as businessman Saleem Dawjee were also handed effective jail terms of between two and six years.

After sentencing, the defence immediately indicated their intention to appeal. This process will commence on Monday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Eric Ntabazalila says case highlighted corruption issues in the state.

“Something we want to emphasise is corruption. During the trial we had a couple of witnesses, including people from Ipid, who emphasised the issue of corruption between state employees, whether it be between police or other officials. It’s something we’re trying to fight every day. It’s a work in progress.”

