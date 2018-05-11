ANCYL welcomes reinstatement of train services in Mamelodi
Services were suspended two months ago following an attack on a female driver while security guards were also assaulted.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) has welcomed Prasa’s decision to reinstate train services in the Mamelodi corridor.
The train services were suspended two months ago following violence in which a female driver was stripped naked and attacked while security guards were also assaulted.
R6 million worth of damage was caused when half a dozen new trains were vandalised. Train services are expected to resume on 19 May.
The ANCYL’s Nicholas Munyai has urged commuters to protect state infrastructure.
“Trains remain the only cheapest mode of transport for the working class and the poor, the marginalised the downtrodden, especially those in Mamelodi who uses trains to commute to work.”
