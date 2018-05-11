Popular Topics
ANCYL: Mahumapelo must go

Supra Mahumapelo is on special leave after the ANC instructed him to withdraw his resignation.

Supra Mahumapelo pictured addressing supporters underneath a thorn tree in Mahikeng before the ANC has placed him on precautionary leave, on 9 May 2018. Picture: Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in the North West has called on Supra Mahumapelo to step down as premier.

Mahumapelo is on special leave after the ANC instructed him to withdraw his resignation.

The provincial executive committee appointed Wendy Nelson to act in his position.

Fresh reports of sporadic protests have surfaced in Mahikeng. It’s understood that residents are demanding Mahumapelo step down, accusing him of corruption and failing to provide adequate service delivery.

The ANCYL’s provincial secretary Sipho Diale spoke on the Karima Brown Show on Radio 702.

“We’re saying Premier Mahumapelo, who has allegations hanging all over his head, must go. Police must act on him. He must allow the law to take its course. As much as he is innocent until proven guilty, he must preserve the ANC’s integrity and step aside.”

Diale says they don’t recognise Nelson as acting premier.

“We don’t recognise Wendy Nelson. All we know is that Wendy Nelson is just another copy of Supra Mahumapelo.

"So we don’t recognise her as premier. Mahumapelo is no longer premier, so he can’t appoint another premier or acting premier. The premier must be appointed by the ANC through the legislature, using the majority inside the North West legislature.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

