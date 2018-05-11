ANC's Pule Mabe implicated in tender irregularity in North West

The ANC spokesperson was an ANC MP at the time and wasn’t allowed to receive benefits from tenders with government.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Pule Mabe has been implicated in a multimillion rand tender which was allegedly awarded to Mvest Trust by the North West government without following proper procurement processes.

The Mail & Guardian is reporting this morning that the North-West development department made a R49 million payment to the trust in June last year to develop an app for dry cleaning and laundry services.

However, its alleged board members questioned the transaction and decided to hold Mabe accountable.

The ANC spokesperson was an ANC MP at the time and wasn’t allowed to receive benefits from tenders with government.

The Mail & Guardian's Thanduxolo Jika says: “Pule Mabe’s involvement, when he says he was not directly involved, he’s a patent holder in that. I did a presentation in Supra [Mahumapelo]’s offices to his officials in January 2017 when this entity did not even exist.”

LISTEN: Pule Mabe responds to tender allegations