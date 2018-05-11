Ahmed Timol's family frustrated by lack of clarity on start of murder trial

The court ordered that the last person to see Timol alive, Sergeant Jan Rodrigues be investigated for murder.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of murdered anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol has complained about being given the run-around on when the trial of his alleged killer will begin.

A High Court last year overturned a 40-year-old inquest finding on Timol's death, ruling that he didn't commit suicide but died after being tortured and pushed from a window by security branch police officers.

The anti-apartheid activist died in 1971.

But Timol's nephew, Imtiaaz Kajee says that months later there's been little movement on the case.

"We are told that the docket and dossier's been moved from office to the other and investigations are continuing but there are no explicit details provided as to how soon they will be charged and when the will be appearing in a court of law. And that is precisely what we are waiting for."

This week the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced that it intends to investigate 15 cases that were referred to them by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

