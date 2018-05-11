82 women to walk Cannes red carpet as sign of solidarity
The festival is taking place almost nine months after sexual misconduct allegations were levelled against Harvey Weinstein.
CANNES - Eighty-two women will walk the red carpet together at the Cannes Film Festival this weekend as a sign of solidarity.
The festival is taking place almost nine months after sexual misconduct allegations were levelled against Harvey Weinstein, who had been one of the festival’s most high-profile players.
Festival director Thierry Fremaux says 82 women will make their way down the famous carpet as part of a symbolic gesture to “affirm their presence” following the sexual harassment scandal that has swept across Hollywood over the past few months.
Several allegations against Weinstein are said to have taken place at different editions of Cannes over the years.
To this end, a telephone hotline has been set up so any cases of harassment or abuse can be reported.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Lifestyle
-
Cannes festival organisers vow to improve gender equality
-
Taraji P. Henson gets engaged to Kelvin Hayden
-
Salma Hayek calls for male stars to get pay cut
-
Rio Ferdinand to make documentary film about sporting world
-
Facebook suspends 200 apps over data misuse investigation
-
[WATCH] Trevor Noah compares Donald Trump to an African dictator
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.